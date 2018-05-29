Defamation lawsuit filed by Dr. Chris Amann against CM Punk is heading to trial

According to PWInsider, the civil trial in the lawsuit WWE Doctor Chris Amann brought up against CM Punk and Colt Cabana starts today in Cook County Court in Chicago, Illinois.

Back in 2014 CM Punk accused Dr. Amann of knowingly allowing him work through injuries and misdiagnosing a staph infection Punk had. The doctor claimed that is not true and filed his lawsuit back in Feb 2015 is now seeking $1 million dollars in damages for disparaging comments Punk made about him. Cabana is included in the lawsuit for “helping Brooks [Punk] falsely depict” Amann. Punk claims the lawsuit is just apart of WWE’s way to get back at him for the Cabana podcast where Punk spoke out against WWE several months after the two sides came to an agreement in regards to CM Punk’s name, his appearance in the WWE 2K video game, and the remainder of Punk-related merchandise WWE has as well as and their licenses.

(Visited 1 times, 40 visits today)