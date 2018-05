205 Live opens with a video hype package for tonight’s main event: Cedric Alexander defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Buddy Murphy. The openings credits roll and Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson, and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show as we see Alexander and Murphy getting ready backstage.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick vs. Kalisto and Lince Dorado (w/Gran Metalik)

