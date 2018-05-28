Tessa Blanchard Talks Impact and Not Signing With WWE

In the short time since she has been with Impact Wrestling, Tessa Blanchard is undefeated and could move into the Knockouts title picture shortly. The 22-year-old has competed in WWE and Stardom and is quickly becoming one of the most recognizable faces on Impact’s roster.

Blanchard recently took part in an interview on Busted Open Radio. She talked about the mood backstage in Impact Wrestling as well as details surrounding her 2014 WWE tryout.

“After my WWE tryout in 2014, I was like ‘alright, I’m getting signed, I’m going to be there, I’m ready, let’s do this’, Blanchard said in regards to her relationship with WWE. “Then when it didn’t happen, I was heartbroken. I honestly think it’s cause God had a plan for me. If I would have gone and they would have signed me, I don’t think I would have had the life experiences or the experiences in wrestling.”

“I wouldn’t be the wrestler I am today,” she continued.

The daughter of Tully Blanchard and step-daughter of Magnum TA also had this to say regarding the Impact Wrestling roster and mood backstage:

“At first I was a little nervous,” Blanchard said. “I didn’t really know what to expect. TV style is very new to me still. But the locker room and everyone has been so welcoming there and it’s just a very good environment there. Everyone wants the best for each other. I haven’t run into any problems where it’s like people talking about other people or saying one thing and turning around and saying a different thing. It feels just like good vibes there, like good energy. Everyone really, really wants the best for each other.”

Blanchard also credited Gail Kim, Petey Williams, and Jimmy Jacobs as creative minds backstage in Impact. She will take on Madison Rayne this Thursday on Impact’s branded episode “Under Pressure”.

Source: Tessa Blanchard on Busted Open Radio

