Several Matches Announced for Next Week’s WWE RAW from Houston

WWE has announced several matches for next Monday’s RAW from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, including a Battle Royal with Money In the Bank implications.

Below is the current line-up for next week’s RAW:

* Bobby Roode vs. Braun Strowman

* Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens

* RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Natalya in a non-title match

* Tag Team Battle Royal with The B Team and others (likely The Revival, Titus Worldwide, The Ascension, Heath Slater & Rhyno, Breezango). Winners will be crowned new #1 contenders for a match with RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy at Money In the Bank

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Top WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, Big Plans for Bobby Lashley Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose Bikini Pics, Possible 2018 Feud for The Undertaker, New WWE Titles Coming Soon?, Hot New Liv Morgan Gallery, Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan Plans, More

(Visited 1 times, 37 visits today)