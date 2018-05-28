Raw women run the gauntlet on Raw for final place in MITB ladder match

May 28, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

The final Superstar in the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match will be decided tonight on the Memorial Day edition of Monday Night Raw.

The seven females – Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James, Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott – will get their second chance at qualification in a gauntlet match. Whoever wins will join Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, and Naomi in the second-ever women’s MITB ladder match next month.

Also on Raw tonight is an Intercontinental title match between champion Seth Rollins and challenger Jinder Mahal.

(Visited 1 times, 19 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

5/23/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Madison Rayne

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal