Raw women run the gauntlet on Raw for final place in MITB ladder match

The final Superstar in the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match will be decided tonight on the Memorial Day edition of Monday Night Raw.

The seven females – Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James, Dana Brooke, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott – will get their second chance at qualification in a gauntlet match. Whoever wins will join Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, and Naomi in the second-ever women’s MITB ladder match next month.

Also on Raw tonight is an Intercontinental title match between champion Seth Rollins and challenger Jinder Mahal.

