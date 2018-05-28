Raw faces heavy competition tonight with NBA, NHL finals

Monday Night Raw is going to have one hell of a night tonight as it will go head to head against game 7 of the NBA conference finals between the Rockets and the Warriors as well as game 1 of the Stanley Cup final between the Golden Knights and the Capitals.

WWE programming does not usually fare well against competitive sports finals and tonight’s NBA game especially is expected to draw large numbers for TNT. Raw has already been drawing some of the lowest numbers over the past few weeks due to the NBA and adding the NHL game to the mix does not bode well for Raw.

Last week, Raw drew an average of 2,669,000 viewers, the lowest-rated show in nearly a year and there is a good chance that Smackdown will defeat Raw in the ratings this week, something that very, very rarely happens.

