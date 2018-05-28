Mickie James: ‘Do I want music or do I want wrestling?’ I wanted both

“I’ve always wanted to sing so badly, but I didn’t think it was something that was possible for me. Plus I didn’t think I was good at it. It was: ‘Do I want music or do I want wrestling?’ I wanted both. I’m good at wrestling and I love it with all my heart. I’ve devoted so much of my life and career to it that I wasn’t ready to let it go. I didn’t want to let music go either because I felt like it allowed me to express a different side of me that people don’t know. Music is so soulful and you’re a bit more vulnerable.”

source: fredericksburg.com

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)