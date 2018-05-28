Cody Rhodes asked about the CM Punk speculation

Cody Rhodes addressed the speculation during an interview with ProWrestling.com, and he said that Punk is more than welcome to be a part of it if he’s interested.

“I had a really great relationship with Punk,” Rhodes said via Ringside News. “When I came to OVW, he was the locker room leader and he was super cool to me and he probably shouldn’t have been. He had worked for 10 years and was in developmental and it wasn’t working at the time. He hadn’t got the ECW call yet. He was really nice to me and you never forget that. We want him to win his fight. It’s Chicago so obviously there were discussions of Punk. On the same different side of the coin is, that’s cheating. We said we could draw 10,000 people. Let me draw 10,000 people. So I told someone, we’re not going to tell you if Punk’s on the show. “Aww, their milking it!” No we’re not. I’m not going to tell you. It’s ours to draw or not draw. If Punk wants to be a part of it, of course, he is unbelievably welcome. His city has and the wrestling world never ever has given up on Punk. Never given up on Punk. That’s to speak to the body of work and equity he had with them.”

