WWE ranks every Money in the Bank Cash In

1. Seth Rollins cashing in on Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 31

2. Dolph Ziggler cashing in on Alberto Del Rio on The Raw After Wrestlemania 29

3. Dean Ambrose cashing in on Seth Rollins at Money in The Bank

4. The Miz cashing in on Randy Orton on Raw

5. Edge cashing in on John Cena at New Year’s Revolution

6. RVD cashing in on John Cena at ECW One Night Stand

7. Kane cashing in on Rey Mysterio at Money in The Bank

8. Daniel Bryan cashing in on Big Show at TLC

9. Carmella cashing in on Charlotte on The Smackdown After Wrestlemania 34

10. Sheamus cashing in on Roman Reigns at Survivor Series

11. Randy Orton cashing in on Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam

12. Edge cashing in on The Undertaker on Smackdown

13. CM Punk cashing in on Edge on Raw

14. Alberto Del Rio cashing in on CM Punk at SummerSlam

15. CM Punk cashing in on Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules

16. Jack Swagger cashing in on Chris Jericho on Smackdown

17. Damien Sandow unsuccessfully cashing on John Cena on Raw

18. John Cena unsuccessfully cashing in on CM Punk at Raw 1000

19. Baron Corbin unsuccessfully cashing in on Jinder Mahal on Smackdown

