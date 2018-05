WWE NXT Live Event Results – May 26, 2018 – Orlando, Florida

1. Kassius Ohno defeated Lio Rush (w/Babatunde Aiyegbusi)

2. Kairi Sane defeated Reina Gonzalez

3. EC3 defeated Fabian Aichner

4. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Brennan Williams and Chris Dijak

5. Ricochet defeated The Velveteen Dream

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Chad Lail and The Forgotten Sons defeated Mars Wang and The Street Profits

7. Tye Dillinger defeated Marcel Barthel

8. Kacy Catanzaro and Nikki Cross defeated Aliyah and Bianca Belair

9. NXT North American Championship Match

Adam Cole defeated Otis Dozovic

