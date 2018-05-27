Ross: “this National Anthem thing has worn my ass smooth out”

Jim Ross sounds like he’s sick of National Anthem protests in the NFL: “I’m a big fan of the National Football League. Got the Sunday Package. I’m a big user of the product; but, this National Anthem thing has worn my ass smooth out. It was gonna be a 15 yard penalty if you did kneel. Then they said you could stay in the locker room, or out of sight while the National Anthem is being played. All these issues are making – I think the guys that are protesting should be happy because now their issue – if you’re Colin Kaepernick – is becoming underscored and the focus again. I’d really like the NFL to be more about football and getting the fans a great experience and getting rid of this bulls–t of who’s gonna stand for the anthem, who’s not? I’m a big believer in you honor the flag. Why the hell can’t you honor the flag? Why can’t you protest in another way that’s not so offensive, especially this weekend. It’s Memorial Day. It just doesn’t make any damn sense.”

source: The Ross Report

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)