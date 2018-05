ROH “Honor United: London” Results – May 26, 2018 – London, England

1. Jay Lethal defeated Mark Briscoe

2. Toru Yano defeated Shane Taylor

3. Tenille Dashwood defeated Kelly Klein

4. Jay Briscoe defeated Mark Haskins (w/Vicky Haskins)

5. ROH World Television Championship – Four Corner Survival

Silas Young (c) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, SANADA, and Punishment Martinez

6. Handicap Match

Bully Ray defeated The Boys (Brandon and Brent)

7. Cody defeated Kenny King

8. ROH World Championship Match

Dalton Castle (c) defeated EVIL

9. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship – 3-Way Match

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) (c) defeated SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) and Bullet Club (Hangman Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson)

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)