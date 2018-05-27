NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 8” Results – May 27, 2018 – Nagoya, Japan
1. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens) defeated Tiger Mask IV and Tomoyuki Oka
2. CHAOS (YOH and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Flip Gordon and Shota Umino
3. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated CHAOS (Will Ospreay and Gedo)
4. Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI) defeated ACH and Henare
5. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Marty Scurll [2] defeated El Desperado [4]
6. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Chris Sabin [2] defeated Dragon Lee [6]
7. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
KUSHIDA [2] defeated SHO [4] (19:24)
8. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Hiromu Takahashi [2] defeated Ryusuke Taguchi [2]
—
Best Of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:
Block A
1. Flip Gordon [6]
2. Tiger Mask IV [6]
3. Taiji Ishimori [4]
3. Will Ospreay [4]
3. ACH [4]
3. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]
7. YOH [2]
8. BUSHI [2]
Block B
1. Dragon Lee [6]
2. SHO [4]
2. El Desperado [4]
2. Hiromu Takahashi [4]
2. Chris Sabin [4]
2. KUSHIDA [4]
2. Marty Scurll [4]
8. Ryusuke Taguchi [2]