NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 8” Results – May 27, 2018 – Nagoya, Japan

1. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens) defeated Tiger Mask IV and Tomoyuki Oka

2. CHAOS (YOH and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Flip Gordon and Shota Umino

3. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated CHAOS (Will Ospreay and Gedo)

4. Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI) defeated ACH and Henare

5. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

Marty Scurll [2] defeated El Desperado [4]

6. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

Chris Sabin [2] defeated Dragon Lee [6]

7. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

KUSHIDA [2] defeated SHO [4] (19:24)

8. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

Hiromu Takahashi [2] defeated Ryusuke Taguchi [2]

—

Best Of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:

Block A

1. Flip Gordon [6]

2. Tiger Mask IV [6]

3. Taiji Ishimori [4]

3. Will Ospreay [4]

3. ACH [4]

3. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]

7. YOH [2]

8. BUSHI [2]

Block B

1. Dragon Lee [6]

2. SHO [4]

2. El Desperado [4]

2. Hiromu Takahashi [4]

2. Chris Sabin [4]

2. KUSHIDA [4]

2. Marty Scurll [4]

8. Ryusuke Taguchi [2]

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)