NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 8” Results – May 27, 2018 – Nagoya, Japan

May 27, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens) defeated Tiger Mask IV and Tomoyuki Oka

2. CHAOS (YOH and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Flip Gordon and Shota Umino

3. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated CHAOS (Will Ospreay and Gedo)

4. Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI) defeated ACH and Henare

5. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Marty Scurll [2] defeated El Desperado [4]

6. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Chris Sabin [2] defeated Dragon Lee [6]

7. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
KUSHIDA [2] defeated SHO [4] (19:24)

8. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Hiromu Takahashi [2] defeated Ryusuke Taguchi [2]

Best Of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:

Block A
1. Flip Gordon [6]
2. Tiger Mask IV [6]
3. Taiji Ishimori [4]
3. Will Ospreay [4]
3. ACH [4]
3. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]
7. YOH [2]
8. BUSHI [2]

Block B
1. Dragon Lee [6]
2. SHO [4]
2. El Desperado [4]
2. Hiromu Takahashi [4]
2. Chris Sabin [4]
2. KUSHIDA [4]
2. Marty Scurll [4]
8. Ryusuke Taguchi [2]

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

5/23/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Madison Rayne

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal