NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 7” Results – May 26, 2018 – Nagoya, Japan

1. Chris Sabin and Shota Umino defeated Dragon Lee and Yuya Uemura

2. CHAOS (SHO and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated KUSHIDA and Tomoyuki Oka

3. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and Chase Owens)

4. Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Henare

5. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Flip Gordon [4] defeated Tiger Mask IV [6]

6. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

ACH [2] defeated YOH [2]

7. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Yoshinobu Kanemaru [2] defeated Taiji Ishimori [4]

8. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

BUSHI [0] defeated Will Ospreay [4]

—

Best Of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:

Block A

1. Flip Gordon [6]

2. Tiger Mask IV [6]

3. Taiji Ishimori [4]

3. Will Ospreay [4]

3. ACH [4]

3. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [4]

7. YOH [2]

8. BUSHI [2]

Block B

1. Dragon Lee [6]

2. SHO [4]

3. El Desperado [4]

4. Hiromu Takahashi [2]

4. Chris Sabin [2]

4. KUSHIDA [2]

4. Marty Scurll [2]

4. Ryusuke Taguchi [2]

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)