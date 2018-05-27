Lawler says WWE’s critics are a tiny minority of the fanbase

“Everybody does not complain about the current product. It’s not the vast majority either. It’s a small amount of people, a very select few that probably have nothing better to do than live their life on social media and that is really sad; but, those are the people that complain. If you’ve got nothing better to do in your life than spend time, sitting down and typing something out on your phone and getting on social media to complain about a wrestling show, man, you really do need to get a life. To all of those naysayers there, you’ve got to eat your words because whatever they’re doing is definitely working. You can’t knock success, so there you go.”

source: Dinner With the King

