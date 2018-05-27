Fox Sports Net era of Impact Wrestling added to the Global Wrestling Network

The Global Wrestling Network streaming service from Impact Wrestling now has all the Fox Sports Net era of Impact available to stream.

Impact Wrestling made its debut on Fox Sports Net in June 2004 as a one-hour show on Friday nights. The show lasted a year on Fox Sports Net with the last airing coming in May 2005 after 51 episodes before moving to Spike in October. Between May and October, Impact aired as a webcast since they had no television deal.

Just like the WWE Network, the Global Wrestling Network offers a free 30-day trial to the service and is available for iOS devices, Android, Chromecast, Xbox, and Amazon FireTV. The latest episodes of the Impact Wrestling show are also available for free. You can start your trial at https://globalwrestlingnetwork.com.

