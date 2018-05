Dragon Gate “King of Gate 2018 – Day 8” Results – May 25, 2018 – Sapporo, Japan

1. MaxiMuM (Naruki Doi and Big R Shimizu) defeated Don Fuji and Ryo Saito

2. King Of Gate 2018 – Block B

Jason Lee [2] defeated Genki Horiguchi [2]

3. ANTIAS (Shingo Takagi and Takashi Yoshida) defeated Masaaki Mochizuki and Gamma

4. King Of Gate 2018 – Block C

Yosuke Santa Maria [0] defeated Eita [3] (via Disqualification)

5. King Of Gate 2018 – Block A

Ben-K [3] defeated Yasushi Kanda [2] (via Countout)

6. King Of Gate 2018 – Block D

Masato Yoshino [4] vs. Kagetora [0] (No Contest; Double Pin)

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Natural Vibes (Kzy, Susumu Yokosuka, and Punch Tominaga) defeated Tribe Vanguard (YAMATO and BxB Hulk) and Shun Skywalker

—

King of Gate 2018 Standings:

Block A

1. Ben-K [5]

2. YAMATO [2]

2. Shun Skywalker [2]

4. Yasushi Kanda [2]

5. Kzy [1]

Block B

1. Takashi Yoshida [4]

1. Jason Lee [4]

3. Big R Shimizu [2]

4. BxB Hulk [2]

5. Genki Horiguchi [2]

Block C

1. Naruki Doi [4]

2. Punch Tominaga [3]

3. Eita [3]

4. Yosuke Santa Maria [2]

5. Dragon Kid [0]

Block D

1. Masato Yoshino [5]

2. Shingo Takagi [4]

3. Susumu Yokosuka [2]

4. Kagetora [1]

5. Ryo Saito [0]

