Did Roman Reigns tell a young autograph seeker to “get lost”?

May 27, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: Roman Reigns
As much as I dislike the Roman character people need to leave other people alone if they don’t want to be approached simple as that. Fan needs to improve on his social skills
