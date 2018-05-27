Did Roman Reigns tell a young autograph seeker to “get lost”?

May 27, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

(Visited 1 times, 112 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

One Response

  1. John says:
    May 27, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    As much as I dislike the Roman character people need to leave other people alone if they don’t want to be approached simple as that. Fan needs to improve on his social skills

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

5/23/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Madison Rayne

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal