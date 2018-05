CHIKARA “Aniversario: Heroes Shed No Tears” Results – May 26, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Tony Deppen defeated Hype Rockwell

2. Volgar defeated Officer Warren Barksdale

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Creatures of the Deep (Oceanea, Merlok, and Hermit Crab) defeated Icarus and Xyberhawx 2000 (Razerhawk and Danjerhawk)

4. Fire Ant defeated Green Ant (w/Worker Ant)

5. The Beast Warriors (Oleg the Usurper and The Proletariat Boar of Moldova) defeated The Closers (Rick Roland and Sloan Caprice)

6. Lucas Calhoun and Jeremy Leary defeated The Proteus Wheel (Callux the Castigator and Frantik)

7. Ten-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

The Throwbacks (Dasher Hatfield and Mark Angelosetti), The Rumblebees (Solo Darling and Travis Huckabee), and Thief Ant defeated Hallowicked, Frightmare, Rory Gulak, The Whisper, and Cajun Crawdad

8. CHIKARA Grand Championship Match

Juan Francisco de Coronado (c) defeated Mike Quackenbush

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)