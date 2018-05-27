AIW “JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2018 – Night 2” Results – May 26, 2018 – Cleveland, Ohio

1. JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2018 – Semi Final – Four-Way Match

Matthew Justice defeated Gangrel, Magnum CK, and Maxwell Jacob Friedman

2. JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2018 – Semi Final – Four-Way Match

Tracy Williams defeated Josh Bishop, Dominic Garrini, and Tom Lawlor

3. JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2018 – Semi Final – Four-Way Match

Joey Janela defeated Colin Delaney, Laredo Kid, and Jody Fleisch

4. No Consequences (Chase Oliver and Tre Lamar) defeated Besties in the World (Davey Vegs and Mat Fitchett)

5. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Production (Frankie Flynn, Derek Director, Eddie Only, and Danhausen) defeated Little Guido, Big Moe, and The Philly Marino Experience (Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia)

6. 6-Way Match

Louis Lyndon defeated Andrew Everett, Cheech, Gringo Loco, Nate Webb, and Space Monkey

7. Colt Cabana defeated Mance Warner

8. AIW Tag Team Championship Match

Swoggle and PB Smooth (c) defeated Ethan Page and Dr. Daniel C. Rockingham

9. JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2018 – Final – 3-Way Elimination Match

Joey Janela defeated Tracy Williams and Matthew Justice

