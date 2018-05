AAW “Take No Prisoners 2018” Results – May 25, 2018 – Chicago, Illinois

1. Trey Miguel defeated DJZ

2. Eddie Kingston defeated Fred Yehi

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Curt Stallion, Connor Braxton, and Jake Something defeated Ace Romero, Paco, and Stephen Wolf

4. Brody King defeated Darby Allin

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier) and Shane Strickland defeated OI4K (Dave Crist and Jake Crist) and Sami Callihan

6. AAW Tag Team Championship Match

Besties in the World (Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett) (c) defeated Colt Cabana and Juice Robinson

7. Kylie Rae defeated Scarlett Bourdeaux

8. The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) defeated FireFox (AR Fox and Myron Reed)

9. AAW Women’s Championship Match

Kimber Lee defeated Jessicka Havok (c)

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)