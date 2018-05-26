Video: Wrestlers sets himself on fire, suspended

Philippine Wrestling Revolution announced this week that the guy who lit himself on fire before an outside dive was promptly suspended over the incident.

The company released a statement saying:

Philippine Wrestling Revolution (“PWR”) would like to officially announce the suspension of James “Idol” Martinez from active competition due to events that transpired during his match at Wrevolution X 2018 last 20 May 2018, which resulted in injuries to Mr. Martinez.

PWR is committed to providing the safest possible environment for its performers, personnel, and audience members. Any factor that could endanger them will be treated with the utmost seriousness and importance.

PWR wishes Mr. Martinez a speedy recovery.

In case you missed it, Martinez purposely set his body on fire before attempting to hit a crossbody on his opponents. Not only did he miss the dive, but the flames continued to burn his skin afterward as he ran to the backstage area for help. Here the insane footage

