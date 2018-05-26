ROH “Honor United: Edinburgh” Results – May 24, 2018 – Edinburgh, Scotland

1. Shane Taylor defeated Scorpio Sky

2. Non-Title Match

Los Ingobernables (SANADA and EVIL) defeated SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian)

3. Kelly Klein and Chardonnay defeated Sumie Sakai and Tenille Dashwood

4. Punishment Martinez defeated Kenny King

5. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeated Nick Aldis and Mark Haskins

6. The Boys (Brandon and Brent) defeated Toru Yano and Delirious

7. ROH World Television Championship Match

Silas Young (c) defeated Joe Hendry

8. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, and Vinny Marseglia) (c) defeated Dalton Castle, Jay Lethal, and Hiroshi Tanahashi

9. ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) (c) defeated Bullet Club (Cody and Hangman Page) (w/Brandi Rhodes)

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)