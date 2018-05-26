NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 6” Results – May 25, 2018 – Osaka, Japan

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Tiger Mask IV, Tomoyuki Oka, and Shota Umino defeated Flip Gordon, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura

2. CHAOS (YOH and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated ACH and Henare

3. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens)

4. Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI) defeated CHAOS (Will Ospreay and Gedo)

5. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

Marty Scurll [0] defeated Chris Sabin [2]

6. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

Ryusuke Taguchi [0] defeated KUSHIDA [2]

7. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

SHO [2] defeated El Desperado [4] (12:48)

8. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

Dragon Lee [4] defeated Hiromu Takahashi [2]

—

Best Of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:

Block A

1. Tiger Mask IV [6]

2. Taiji Ishimori [4]

2. Flip Gordon [4]

2. Will Ospreay [4]

5. YOH [2]

5. ACH [2]

5. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [2]

8. BUSHI [0]

Block B

1. Dragon Lee [6]

2. SHO [4]

3. El Desperado [4]

4. Hiromu Takahashi [2]

4. Chris Sabin [2]

4. KUSHIDA [2]

4. Marty Scurll [2]

4. Ryusuke Taguchi [2]

