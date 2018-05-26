John Hennigan’s ties to Survivor’s producers

John Hennigan’s involvement in the upcoming season of Survivor might seem random but the current Impact and Lucha Underground star is well known to the producers of Survivor.

Lucha Underground, the promotion where Hennigan has been one of the main eventers since season one, is produced by the same people behind Survivor. Mark Burnett, the brains behind Survivor produces Lucha Underground through his production company One Three Media while Matt Van Wagenen, the guy in charge of running Survivor with host Jeff Probst is one of the main executive producers for Lucha Underground as well.

As previously noted, Hennigan will be only the second pro wrestler to make it on the show following former WWE Diva Ashley Massaro who participated in Survivor: China back in 2007. Unfortunately for Massaro, she was voted out second on day six and we did not see much of her. Another wrestling-related contestant who is known as one of the biggest villains ever on the show is Johnny Fairplay, who occasionally still wrestles and even had a stint in TNA.

The 37th season of Survivor with Hennigan has already been filmed at the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji and will air in Fall of this year on CBS.

