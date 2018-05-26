Jinder Mahal says there’s no difference between Raw and SmackDown

“Generally, it is still the same but different competitors. Obviously in WWE everyone is on top of their game. WWE is the epitome of Sports Entertainment, it gets no bigger than this. So, whether you are on Raw or on SmackDown, the level of talent that we have on both sides is second to none. Overall, feeling in the locker room is still the same, but I keep to myself and focus on myself, and hope for the best.”

source: Planeta Wrestling

