Jim Ross sees Drew McIntyre as a future WWE champion

May 26, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

On the latest episode of Jim Ross’s podcast, The Ross Report, he praised Drew McIntyre and said he could easily see him become WWE or Universal Champion in the future.

“[McIntyre] looks great, he sounds great, he’s in great condition, he’s just getting better and better,” said Ross. “He’s a big time player. I could see, very easily, Drew McIntyre being a Universal or WWE Champion down the road. Without a doubt. It’s a lay-up; trust me on this one.”

