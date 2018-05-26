Alexa Bliss makes a girl’s day at Orlando MegaCon after eating disorder story

Alexa Bliss made a young girl’s day yesterday at the Orlando MegaCon during a Q&A panel when the fan told her that she has an eating disorder and was in recovery and asked Bliss if she ever had someone tell her that she was too small to do whatever she wanted in life.

The topic of eating disorders hits close to home for the former Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion as she suffered from anorexia when she was younger. Bliss, who was sitting on the stage along with Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Q&A host Mike Rome, gave the young girl along with the audience a standing ovation for discussing her story.

Bliss then invited the fan to move towards the front of the stage where Bliss held her hand and told her to not allow anyone ever tell her that she cannot do anything. Bliss said she’s been in that situation where she struggled as the fan began to cry.

“I am so happy that you are getting help. And that you are getting healthier. Because you are beautiful inside and out,” Bliss told her, reminding her again not to let anyone tell her otherwise.

