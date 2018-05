WWE NXT Live Event Results – May 24, 2018 – Cocoa, Florida

1. Raul Mendoza defeated Lio Rush

2. Lacey Evans defeated Kacy Catanzaro

3. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Christopher Dijak and Brennan Williams

4. Kairi Sane defeated Aliyah

5. War Raiders defeated TM-61

6. Tommaso Ciampa defeated Mars Wang

-Kona Reeves and Marcel Barthel cut a promo in the ring, but were laid out by Lars Sullivan.

7. Dakota Kai defeated Bianca Belair

8. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Heavy Machinery defeated Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly (w/Adam Cole) (via Disqualification)

