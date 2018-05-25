Update on Colt Cabana vs. WWE doctor Chris Amann

Testimonies for the case of CM Punk and Colt Cabana vs. WWE doctor Chris Amann could start as soon as next Tuesday. A spokesperson at the Cook County Circuit Court says that a pool of jurors will be called back by Tuesday morning. PWInsider reports that jury selection for the trail started as soon as Thursday ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Over the past few days, both sides have made numerous fillings and now the case has sent to a different judge. There is even belief that both sides may just want to avoid trail altogether and just settle.

For those of you who don’t remember how this whole thing got started, back in 2014 CM Punk accused Dr. Amann of knowingly allowing him work through injuries and misdiagnosing a staph infection Punk had. The doctor claimed that is not true and is now seeking $1 million dollars in damages for disparaging comments.

(the spotlight)

