Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion set to air on Bein Sports.

* Simon Gotch will be issuing an open challenge

* Santana Garrett vs. Chelsea Green

* MLW Title match: Champion Shane Strickland vs. Pentagon

Tony Schiavone, as always, has the call of the MLW action.

