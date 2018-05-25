NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 5” Results – May 24, 2018 – Shiga, Japan
1. KUSHIDA and Shota Umino defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Yota Tsuji
2. Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and Chase Owens) defeated Chris Sabin and Tomoyuki Oka
3. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated CHAOS (SHO and YOSHI-HASHI)
4. Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Henare and Dragon Lee
5. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
Tiger Mask IV [4] defeated BUSHI [0]
6. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
Yoshinobu Kanemaru [0] defeated ACH [2]
7. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
Flip Gordon [2] defeated Taiji Ishimori [4]
8. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
Will Ospreay [2] defeated YOH [2]
—
Best Of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:
Block A
1. Tiger Mask IV [6]
2. Taiji Ishimori [4]
2. Flip Gordon [4]
2. Will Ospreay [4]
5. YOH [2]
5. ACH [2]
5. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [2]
8. BUSHI [0]
Block B
1. Dragon Lee [4]
1. El Desperado [4]
3. Hiromu Takahashi [2]
3. Chris Sabin [2]
3. KUSHIDA [2]
3. SHO [2]
7. Marty Scurll [0]
7. Ryusuke Taguchi [0]