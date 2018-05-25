NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 5” Results – May 24, 2018 – Shiga, Japan

1. KUSHIDA and Shota Umino defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Yota Tsuji

2. Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and Chase Owens) defeated Chris Sabin and Tomoyuki Oka

3. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated CHAOS (SHO and YOSHI-HASHI)

4. Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Henare and Dragon Lee

5. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Tiger Mask IV [4] defeated BUSHI [0]

6. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Yoshinobu Kanemaru [0] defeated ACH [2]

7. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Flip Gordon [2] defeated Taiji Ishimori [4]

8. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Will Ospreay [2] defeated YOH [2]

—

Best Of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:

Block A

1. Tiger Mask IV [6]

2. Taiji Ishimori [4]

2. Flip Gordon [4]

2. Will Ospreay [4]

5. YOH [2]

5. ACH [2]

5. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [2]

8. BUSHI [0]

Block B

1. Dragon Lee [4]

1. El Desperado [4]

3. Hiromu Takahashi [2]

3. Chris Sabin [2]

3. KUSHIDA [2]

3. SHO [2]

7. Marty Scurll [0]

7. Ryusuke Taguchi [0]

