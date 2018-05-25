Jim Cornette & Kenny Omega Bicker Over Kota Ibushi
Jim Cornette and Kenny Omega traded barbs on Twitter over Kota Ibushi on Wednesday and Thursday. The exchange started with Cornette retweeting a gif of Ibushi and took a shot at him, calling him “another piece of s**t playing wrestler” that hangs around with Omega. That led to Omega replying, as you can see below:
So apparently this is the “great” Kota Ibushi that some people rave about, another piece of shit playing wrestler that hangs around with noted disgrace to our business @KennyOmegamanX . Birds of a feather shit the same, apparently. Someone please tell him I said Fuck You. https://twitter.com/MrLARIATO/status/999075182785556480 …
Jim, I warned you about this. I said you could use my name to continue making your living as long as you refrain from polluting my TL. Don’t force my hand.
