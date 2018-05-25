Jim Cornette & Kenny Omega Bicker Over Kota Ibushi

May 25, 2018 - by James Walsh

Jim Cornette and Kenny Omega traded barbs on Twitter over Kota Ibushi on Wednesday and Thursday. The exchange started with Cornette retweeting a gif of Ibushi and took a shot at him, calling him “another piece of s**t playing wrestler” that hangs around with Omega. That led to Omega replying, as you can see below:

Jim Cornette

@TheJimCornette

So apparently this is the “great” Kota Ibushi that some people rave about, another piece of shit playing wrestler that hangs around with noted disgrace to our business @KennyOmegamanX . Birds of a feather shit the same, apparently. Someone please tell him I said Fuck You. https://twitter.com/MrLARIATO/status/999075182785556480 

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Jim Cornette

@TheJimCornette

So apparently this is the “great” Kota Ibushi that some people rave about, another piece of shit playing wrestler that hangs around with noted disgrace to our business @KennyOmegamanX . Birds of a feather shit the same, apparently. Someone please tell him I said Fuck You. https://twitter.com/MrLARIATO/status/999075182785556480 

Kenny Omega

@KennyOmegamanX

Jim, I warned you about this. I said you could use my name to continue making your living as long as you refrain from polluting my TL. Don’t force my hand.

 

575 people are talking about this

Twitter Ads info and privacy

(Visited 1 times, 25 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

5/23/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Madison Rayne

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal