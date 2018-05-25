Jim Cornette & Kenny Omega Bicker Over Kota Ibushi

Jim Cornette and Kenny Omega traded barbs on Twitter over Kota Ibushi on Wednesday and Thursday. The exchange started with Cornette retweeting a gif of Ibushi and took a shot at him, calling him “another piece of s**t playing wrestler” that hangs around with Omega. That led to Omega replying, as you can see below:

