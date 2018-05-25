Impact Wrestling “Under Pressure” Card for Next Week’s Impact on POP TV

The card for next week’s Impact: Under Pressure was updated after this week’s show. The episode airs next Thursday on Pop TV. The updated card is below:

* Impact World Championship Match: Pentagon Jr. (c) vs. Austin Aries

* Impact Knockouts Championship Last Rites Match: Allie (c) vs. Su Yung

* X-Division #1 Contender’s Match: Brian Cage vs. Dezmond Xavier

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Madison Rayne

