Daniel Bryan Says He Struggles Asking for a Push

May 25, 2018 - by James Walsh

Daniel Bryan recently appeared on the ‘Why Not Now podcast  and revealed that he was not a very motivated person and he had difficulties expressing himself in terms of asking for a push…

“I’ve never been very good at being like, ‘Hey, you guys should do more with me’ or ‘you guys should do this or do that with me’. I’m constantly having to remind myself, like, ‘hey, if you want to get to the next level where I want to be, you do have to do some pushing here.’ And so yeah, that’s a constant thing that I struggle with.”

One Response

  1. Tollefaan says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Why should talent ask for a push?

