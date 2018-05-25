Daniel Bryan Says He Struggles Asking for a Push

Daniel Bryan recently appeared on the ‘Why Not Now podcast and revealed that he was not a very motivated person and he had difficulties expressing himself in terms of asking for a push…

“I’ve never been very good at being like, ‘Hey, you guys should do more with me’ or ‘you guys should do this or do that with me’. I’m constantly having to remind myself, like, ‘hey, if you want to get to the next level where I want to be, you do have to do some pushing here.’ And so yeah, that’s a constant thing that I struggle with.”

