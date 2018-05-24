WWE Appears to Set Date for Mae Young Classic II, Possibly Signs Toni Storm

WWE has scheduled dates late this summer for the 2018 Mae Young Classic, according to a new report. The WON reports that the tournament will be taped on August 7th and 8th from Full Sail University. WWE has yet to officially announce the taping dates, and there is no word on when the content would air.

The inaugural Mae Young Classic was taped in mid-July of last year and aired in late August and early September.

The WON also notes that New Zealand WWE signee Toni Storm has signed a WWE UK contract, not an NXT contract. Storm is advertised for the WWE UK Championship Tournament shows on June 18th and 19th in London.

Credit: Wrestling Epicenter

