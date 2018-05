The Miz Defends Roman Reigns Against his Critics

The Miz was a guest recently on the Gorilla Position podcast and during his interview, spoke about Roman Reigns and defended the big dog…

“I guarantee there are kids out there who sit there and look at him, there are women out there who go ‘Oh my God!’ He is selling the most merch and getting the best reactions, so tell me what is he doing wrong?”

