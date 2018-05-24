The least-watched Smackdown of 2018

Smackdown on 5/22 drew its lowest rating of 2018 so far with 2,195,000 viewers tuning in, down 195,000 viewers from last week. It was #3 on the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic. This week’s show was the least-watched Smackdown since June 13, 2017 thanks to a couple of season finales and the NBA Conference Finals which took a big chunk out of the audience.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

