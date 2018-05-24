Plans for the Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa match changed

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that plans for the match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were changed due to plans for Money in the Bank.

It was planned for Ciampa vs. Gargano to be a Last Man Standing match, but obviously now that AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will compete with that stipulation, the NXT Takeover: Chicago II match has been changed to a street fight.

