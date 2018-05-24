Nikki Bella to run the course on America Ninja Warrior tonight on NBC

Former WWE Divas champion Nikki Bella will be on American Ninja Warrior tonight on NBC starting at 8PM EST as part of the Red Nose Day programming from NBC.

Nikki joined a bunch of other celebrities like Derek Hough, Ne-Yo, and others to run the course for charity and Red Nose Day’s mission to end child poverty. Nikki was teamed up with ANW favorite Grant McCartney who mentored her for the course.

Kacy Catanzaro, one of the most popular females on America Ninja Warrior, is now part of WWE and trains everyday at the WWE Performance Center. She has already made her NXT live event debut but has yet to appear on television.

