Impact Wrestling Preview for Tonight’s Broadcast

Here is the card for tonight’s Impact Wrestling on POP TV. THis is the “Go Home” show leading in to next week’s “Under Pressure” Impact housed show.

* X-Division Champion Matt Sydal vs. Fantasma

* LAX vs. Cult of Lee

* oVe vs. Drago & Aerostar

* Petey Williams vs. Desmond Xavier

* Kongo Kong vs. Moose

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)