IMPACT Wrestling Issues Challenge to Any UK Promotion, Announces Ticket Details for 9/9 in Manchester

For Immediate Release – May 24, 2018

IMPACT Wrestling Issues Open Challenge to Any UK Promotion, Announces Ticket Details for Sept. 9 in Manchester

TORONTO | LONDON – IMPACT Wrestling has issued a blockbuster open challenge to any UK wrestling promotion to face them in an inter-promotional series at Wrestling MediaCon 2018.

Ed Nordholm, the President of IMPACT Wrestling, made the challenge today, just 24 hours before tickets go on sale for IMPACT’s huge return to the UK at the biggest wrestling fan convention ever to hit British shores.

IMPACT will put on a full show on Sunday, September 9 as part of MediaCon in Manchester and its stars want to face the best of British to find out who is the best.

“Since we last came to the UK almost three years ago, we have seen how much the UK wrestling scene has evolved,” said Nordholm. “We are excited to return to the UK to demonstrate that IMPACT Wrestling has the best talent anywhere in the world, so we’re issuing an open challenge to any UK promotion to bring their best wrestlers to face the very best from IMPACT Wrestling on September 9thin Manchester.”

The organizers of Wrestling MediaCon 2018 said they are excited by the prospect of IMPACT Wrestling taking on a UK promotion.

“There are many fantastic UK promotions out there and we are expecting a lot of interest in this challenge from IMPACT Wrestling,” said a Wrestling MediaCon spokesman. “We are committed to finding the best possible competition for the stars of IMPACT Wrestling in order to showcase the UK wrestling scene in the best possible light.”

Any UK promotions interested in accepting IMPACT Wrestling’s challenge are invited to contact Wrestling MediaCon at info@wrestlingmediacon.com.

Tickets for IMPACT Wrestling live at Wrestling MediaCon 2018 will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. BST on Friday, May 25 at Ringside World at www.ringsideworld.co.uk.

For more information, visit www.wrestlingmediacon.com and www.impactwrestling.com.

