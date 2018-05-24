Haku: “WrestleMania VI is something I really treasure”

“I did what WWF wanted, and I was told that was it for Andre and me. WrestleMania VI is something I really treasure. This is the first time I’ve ever said this, but it was all Andre’s idea. He said to me, ‘Boss, go out there and make yourself look strong.’ He couldn’t work, so his philosophy was to make me look good because it was our last time together. He wanted people to know that I could go, that I could work without him.”

source: SI.com

