FITE TV Announces Partnership With Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Entertainment

Today FITE TV and Global Force Entertainment (GFE) announced their partnership for GFE to develop sports and entertainment programming for the FITE combat sports platform. FITE is the premium digital network for live streaming of combat sports on a global basis.

Global Force Entertainment, led by industry veteran Jeff Jarrett, a recent inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, has been an innovator in the development of professional wrestling content starting with the launch of Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling (TNA) in 2002. Jarrett, a third generation wrestling promoter, was born into the business learning from his father and grandmother the ins and outs of bringing live wrestling events to market using the latest technology available.

FITE currently has over 750,000 registered users for its programming that features Pro Wrestling, Boxing, MMA and Kickboxing. Since its launch in February of 2016, FITE has presented over 1000 live events from around the globe. Additionally, FITE has over 7500 hours of Video on Demand content available to its dedicated viewers. FITE is available as mobile app on iOs and Android mobile devices, on the web at www.FITE.tv and on the Roku, Apple TV and Android boxes.

In the relationship, GFE will be developing and acquiring wrestling events and ancillary wrestling programming for the FITE digital television platform. Additionally, GFE is working with Flipps Media Inc, (FITE’s parent company) to develop non-combat sports programming for a to-be-determined digital platform using the “best in class” streaming technology developed by Flipps.

“FITE has a long standing relationship with Jeff Jarrett dating back to the first ever live PPV event on the digital platform, NJPW WrestleKingdom 9,” said Michael Weber, FITE COO. “Currently we are working with Jeff on some very exciting programming for FITE that we will be announcing over the summer that help us to continue to be the number one digital platform for combat sports.”

“Currently FITE airs programming originating from over 30 different countries in the world for over 300 different live event promotions,” said Global Force Entertainment CEO, Jeff Jarrett. “FITE TV is the future of how fans will be watching their favorite combat sports programming. This is the right place for GFE programming.”

