Demolition reveals what it would take to accept an invitation into the WWE HOF

Ax and Smash from Demolition are the guests on this week’s “Prime Time with Sean Mooney.”

There are so many top names from the 1980’s that are in the Hall Of Fame but there is one noticeable team that has yet to be inducted. WWE has never addressed the issue but the belief among some is that they have stayed away from Ax and Smash because of Eadie’s legal fight over the rights to the Demolition name. Also, both Eadie and Darsow were one of many names listed in a concussion lawsuit filed against WWE a couple of years ago. The case has been thrown out so that could open the doors for a reconciliation.

Smash (Barry Darsow) said it would take $100,000, at least, for WWE to get them in the Hall Of Fame. Darsow said that he would take the money and would give it to charity. He did acknowledge that it would be nice if they were inducted.

Ax (Bill Eadie) said that they appreciate the loyalty from the fans. Eadie said, “It would be a nice footnote but Barry and I have said it a number of times. We have no control over it. If we get in, great. If we don’t get in, we’re not gonna lose sleep over it. That’s where we stand.”

source: Prime Time with Sean Mooney

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)