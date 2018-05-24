Cody Rhodes says he owes a huge debt to Rey Mysterio

“I have a Wookie life debt to Rey Mysterio and he doesn’t even know it. Rey was kind of the one who ribbed me and brought me into the office that day with Vince McMahon and said, ‘I want to work Cody at WrestleMania – he has got some good ideas.’ And I did, thank God. And that’s where I think Vince kind of even played me. He said, like, ‘oh, do you have it on paper?’ and I actually had it on paper in my bag and I handed it to him. And after that, he kind of just grumbled and I got a ‘yes’ out of that grumble. I owe Rey everything I have, man. He doesn’t even know. He doesn’t even spell my name right, C-O-D-E-Y. That’s got to be a rib.”

Source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness

