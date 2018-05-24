Caleb Konley Talks about Journey to Impact Wrestling, Cult of Lee, more

Show: Interactive Wrestling Radio

Guest: Caleb Konley

Date: 05/23/18

Your Host: James Walsh This interview is kind of cool in a way that is different than some others we do. Naturally, we discuss the current happenings in the Impact Wrestling stars’ career as we do with all current stars on our show. That went fine. But, when we talked about the more organic, personal side of this young star’s wrestling journey, the interview comes alive. It is organic to listen to Caleb Konley discuss how he skipped school to go to Impact Wrestling Wednesday night pay-per-views when he was just a teen. And, the journey through promotions like Paragon Pro Wrestling also have an organic, meaty, meaningful feel. So, join us as we talk to an Impact Wrestling rising star from the Cult of Lee, Caleb Konley for an exclusive sit down interview! To listen, visit www.WrestlingEpicenter.com. There you will find the interview, and all 536 prior interviews, available in MP3 format and YouTube format. Check it out

CALEB KONLEY :

On being paired with Trevor Lee as the Cult of Lee:

“Well, Trevor is from about 2 hours away from where I live in Charlotte. I’ve known him since he was about 16 years old. We’re both from the same area, we’re both second generation guys. We’re both tired of the bullcrap that comes along on the indies and on Impact. Some guys want to go out there and be fancy and do all the flips and all the cool spots. We’re just going out there to bash heads and we’re going to talk crap to you while we do it!”

On changing his look to fit the Cult of Lee persona:

“It didn’t take much! Just stop shaving, basically! (laughs)”

On the Cult of Lee’s feud with LAX:

“Feud is a good way to put it! I like wrestling those guys. They bring out the best of me and Trevor. But, at the same time, we clash. We are oil and water. We don’t mix very well. They like to talk trash, we like to talk trash. They like to fight, we like to fight. Hopefully it makes for great TV. It is just a stepping stone to what’s next for me and Trevor and that is for us to win the Tag Titles!”

On his first TV exposure with Paragon Pro Wrestling on POP TV:

“I really enjoyed Paragon. It got off to a very slow start. By the end of it, I felt they had really found a place for themselves. But, it just didn’t work out. For me personally, as far as finding a place for yourself and being a character on TV, Paragon really helped me out a lot. It got me ready for Impact. I didn’t have any weird transitions that some other guys have had from just coming from indy shows. Plus, the management there (at Paragon) of Matt Striker, D’Lo Brown, Sinn Bhodi, THe Grappler Len Denton. It was great learning from those guys. I really enjoyed Paragon and I wish it had stayed around a little longer. I feel like right when it was taken off the air, the ball was really starting to roll with them.”

On challenging for the World Tag Team Titles against the New Champions:

“Oh yeah. Obviously me and Trevor (Lee) both know Andrew Everett very well. We also know DJZ very well. DJZ was actually in the match that I was signed to Impact Wrestling for. I look forward to getting back in the ring with both of those guys and I look forward to beating the crap out of them and taking their titles.”

On the changes in management for Impact Wrestling over the time he’s been under contract there:

“We’ve obviously been in a weird transition period for a little while. That is no secret. It takes a little while but I feel like the ball, just like I was saying earlier with Paragon, the ball is starting to roll downhill. I don’t want to speak for anybody and I don’t mean this super negatively towards anybody that was in past management (laughs), I always feel the wrestlers want to go out there and kill it. But, some of the management guys were kind of slacking off. I wasn’t really there for it so I don’t know too well but I think they were just trying to get a pay day. As of now, the guys in charge like Don Callis, Sonjay (Dutt), Scott D’Amore, and everyone that is involved in management at Impact Wrestling, they really want to see everything work! They’re really putting their heart and souls into the product and I think that translates to the wrestlers. I think that translates to the TV and the fans notic that and appreciate it.”

On the June 1st and 2nd Tapings in Windsor, Ontario, Canada:

“Definitely looking forward to Windsor! Everyone, get your VIP passes at ShopIMPACT.com!”

On Impact doing cross promotion shows like they did with Lucha Underground at WrestleCon:

“I think it is great. We live in a time where so much wrestling is seen online. There’s all these people who fantasy book these cross promotion shows… You can’t really act like other promotions don’t exist like has happened in the past hundred years of wrestling. You really have to be open and say, “This is Impact but also, Lucha Underground exists and everything else in the world exists.” It is nice to get out and wrestle guys I probably would not ever get a chance to wrestle with if this was a different time. I think 2018 is a very weird and different time in wrestling and I think it is going to only get better from here.”

On promotions he’d also like to see Impact work with other than Lucha Underground:

“Well, we’ve done stuff with WrestlePro, Big Time Wrestling out west, in July I believe we have one of the Twitch pay per views with my local company in North Carolina AML Wrestling, I enjoy the cross-over shows. It is a more intimate feel than the TV tapings. It is like going to a concert at a bar where you’re right there in front of the band instead of going to an arena show where you have nose bleed seats and you have to have binoculars to see the band.”

On what it means to celebrate Slammiversary as part of Impact Wrestling:

“It means a ton. Back in the early days of the Wednesday pay per views, me and a couple of buddies would leave school early on Wednesdays, drive to Nashville which was about a 4 and a half hour drive from where I was living in Georgia and go to those pay per views for several months. As a high schooler knowing I wanted to break into the business, that is always one of my fondest memories being right there right and the beginning of Impact. They weren’t necessarily national or international at that time but you knew they were onto something new and exciting. Here I am 15, 16 years latr and I’m a part of it. It is awesome!”

