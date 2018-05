WWE is returning to Chile

WWE is returning to Chile for a live event in Santiago on December 5th at the Movistar Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 11 AM local time at puntoticket.com. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Jinder Mahal and Finn Balor are announced for the show — card of course subject to change.

(source: Angrymarks.com

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)