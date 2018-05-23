The least-watched Raw of 2018

Monday Night Raw did an average of 2,669,000 viewers this week, down 72,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. This was the least-watched Raw of 2018 so far and the lowest viewership since June 12, 2017. Hour one did 2,792,000 viewers, followed by 2,767,000 viewers in the second hour, and then down to 2,447,000 for the third and final hour. Raw was #4, #5, and #6 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic with the NBA Conference Finals on TNT winning the night with 7.7 million viewers.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

