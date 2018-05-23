NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 4” Results – May 22, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan
1. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens) defeated Flip Gordon and Tomoyuki Oka
2. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated ACH and Shota Umino
3. CHAOS (YOH and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated CHAOS (Will Ospreay and Gedo)
4. Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI) defeated Tiger Mask IV and Henare
5. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
SHO [0] defeated Chris Sabin [2]
6. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
Dragon Lee [2] defeated Ryusuke Taguchi [0]
7. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
KUSHIDA [0] defeated Marty Scurll [0]
8. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B
El Desperado [2] defeated Hiromu Takahashi [2]
—
Best Of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:
Block A
1. Taiji Ishimori [4]
1. Tiger Mask IV [4]
3. YOH [2]
3. ACH [2]
3. Flip Gordon [2]
3. Will Ospreay [2]
7. BUSHI [0]
7. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [0]
Block B
1. Dragon Lee [4]
1. El Desperado [4]
3. Hiromu Takahashi [2]
3. Chris Sabin [2]
3. KUSHIDA [2]
3. SHO [2]
7. Marty Scurll [0]
7. Ryusuke Taguchi [0]