NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 4” Results – May 22, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori and Chase Owens) defeated Flip Gordon and Tomoyuki Oka

2. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated ACH and Shota Umino

3. CHAOS (YOH and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated CHAOS (Will Ospreay and Gedo)

4. Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI) defeated Tiger Mask IV and Henare

5. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

SHO [0] defeated Chris Sabin [2]

6. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

Dragon Lee [2] defeated Ryusuke Taguchi [0]

7. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

KUSHIDA [0] defeated Marty Scurll [0]

8. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block B

El Desperado [2] defeated Hiromu Takahashi [2]

—

Best Of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:

Block A

1. Taiji Ishimori [4]

1. Tiger Mask IV [4]

3. YOH [2]

3. ACH [2]

3. Flip Gordon [2]

3. Will Ospreay [2]

7. BUSHI [0]

7. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [0]

Block B

1. Dragon Lee [4]

1. El Desperado [4]

3. Hiromu Takahashi [2]

3. Chris Sabin [2]

3. KUSHIDA [2]

3. SHO [2]

7. Marty Scurll [0]

7. Ryusuke Taguchi [0]

